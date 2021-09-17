ENJJPT meets in person for first time in two years

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Since 1981, the Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training Program has made sure airmen are ready to fly the skies.

As the program’s steering committee meets for the first time in two years, they also reflect on having the program in place for 40 years.

Every six months, the steering committee, which consists of representatives from 14 countries, meets to discuss the annual budget and ways to improve the program. As the committee goes over these items, they acknowledge how the program plays a role in combat and how the community helps members of the program feel welcome.

“Everywhere we go on the other committees within NATO and other things that we do together, it’s important that we understand each other, and sometimes when we’re sent out on operations, it’s not time to figure each other out. It’s nice if you can do that before, so this week’s been wonderful and the ENJJPTT has done such a great job,” Chairman of ENJJPT Steering Committee Brigadier General Denis O’Reilly said.

In the spring meeting, a small group try-out for an initiative called ENJJPT 2030 was approved, which would transform how they teach fighter pilot graduates.

Officials say it’s too early to tell on how that process is working. They also say Portugal has been considering sending their students into the program.