‘Enough is Enough’: Reaction to Dayton mass shooting

Authorities walk among evidence markers at the scene of a mass shooting, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio. Severral people in Ohio have been killed in the second mass shooting in the U.S. in less than 24 hours, and the suspected shooter is also deceased, police said. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

DAYTON, Ohio (NBC4 Staff) — President Donald Trump, as well as Ohio lawmakers, offered condolences to the victims and their families on social media and praised police for their quick action after an early Sunday morning mass shooting in the Oregon District in Dayton.

Ten people were killed, including the suspect, and 26 people were injured in the shooting that occurred at about 1 a.m. Sunday outside of Ned Peppers in the 400 block of East Fifth Street.

Police shot and killed the suspect, who was wearing body armor and using a .223 caliber rifle during the shooting, in less than a minute.

Rep. Mike Turner said on Facebook that his daughter and her friend were in the Oregon District when the shooting began and ran home.

“My daughter & a family friend had just entered the Tumbleweed Connection when the shooting began across the street. Both reported of the visible Dayton Police presence before the shooting and the bravery they witnessed as officers ran toward the gun shots. My daughter & friend fled into#OregonDistrict & contacted me at 2am. As they ran home, I followed their progress & prayed for them & our community. Thank you to Dayton Police for their bravery in stopping this evil,” Turner said on Facebook.

My daughter & a family friend had just entered the Tumbleweed Connection when the shooting began across the street. Both… Posted by Mike Turner on Sunday, August 4, 2019

President Trump tweeted: “God bless the people of El Paso Texas. God bless the people of Dayton, Ohio.”

God bless the people of El Paso Texas. God bless the people of Dayton, Ohio. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2019

The FBI, local and state law enforcement are working together in El Paso and in Dayton, Ohio. Information is rapidly being accumulated in Dayton. Much has already be learned in El Paso. Law enforcement was very rapid in both instances. Updates will be given throughout the day! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2019

Dayton police and city officials held a press conference early Sunday, saying thousands of people were in the Oregon District at the time of the shooting.

Officials said quick action by the police who were already in the area likely limited the number of victims.

I’m heartbroken. Thank you to our first responders for all that you’ve done. We will share updates as we have more information. Posted by Mayor Nan Whaley on Sunday, August 4, 2019

Gov. Mike DeWine offered condolences to the family and friends of the victims and issued the following statement on Facebook.

Fran and I are absolutely heartbroken over the horrible attack that occurred this morning in Dayton. We join those… Posted by Governor Mike DeWine on Sunday, August 4, 2019

The Ohio State University Emergency Management praised Dayton police officers who responded to the scene on Twitter.

Our hearts ache for the families and friends of all impacted by the violent acts in Dayton and El Paso. We are grateful for the quick actions of police/fire/ems/dispatchers to quickly respond and save lives. — OSU Emergency Mngmnt (@OSU_EMFP) August 4, 2019

A Dayton pastor offered prayers for those impacted by the shooting.

Join Andy Reider, our Crossroads Dayton Communinty Pastor, this morning as we come together to prayer for those who have been impacted by last night's senseless shooting in the Oregon District. #DaytonStrong pic.twitter.com/U73cu3FTWZ — Crossroads (@crdschurch) August 4, 2019

Reaction on social media about the shooting, the second in the U.S. in less than 24 hours, was a mix of condolences for the victims and their families and friends, praise for the officers and anger that another mass shooting has occurred.

Some who took to social media called for gun control. Many said #EnoughisEnough.

A mass shooting twenty minutes from my house. I have no words #EnoughIsEnough #DaytonStrong pic.twitter.com/ET5s8scqYn — Brooke Mohr (@MrsBrookeMohr) August 4, 2019

Lord really gave his covering tonight. My friends and I stay at Oregon and it could’ve been us tonight. My prayers are going out to the victims and everyone who heard or seen this tragedy. #DaytonStrong — cassie. (@_cassandravf) August 4, 2019

I don’t think my tweet was clear. My friends and I weren’t down there last night, but that bar is a place we often go to and we could’ve easily decided to be there last night. My prayers are up for the victims and their families, as well as those who witnessed this tragedy! 🙏🏾❤️ — cassie. (@_cassandravf) August 4, 2019

Lowering the flag is nice, now how about legislative action Governor DeWine. Dayton Police were on patrol and were on scene within seconds yet this person, with a .223 rifle, gunned downed dozens of Ohioans in less than 60 seconds. #daytonstrong #daytongrieves — Ellis Willis (@ELRW) August 4, 2019

Our hearts go out to the city of Dayton especially the friends & families of the victims as well as first responders. We work with @DaytonPolice often and know today and the coming days will be difficult. -Chief Tom Quinlan @DCTQuinlan #OregonDistrict #daytonohio #DaytonStrong https://t.co/p040xETD3Y — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) August 4, 2019

THIS IS MADNESS! THIS SHOULD NOT BE NORMAL!! THIS IS NOT INEVITABLE! DO NOT BE DESENSITIZED! DEMAND ACTION TO ADDRESS GUN VIOLENCE! THE DAYTON SHOOTING WAS LESS THAN 1 MINUTE! NO MORE! “9 people are dead after a shooting in Dayton, Ohio…16 others injured.” #daytonshooting pic.twitter.com/wIl2BmKzmx — Krista Harrell (@KristaHarrell96) August 4, 2019

Ohio allows high capacity magazines of up to 30 rounds. States that limit high capacity magazines have less than half the rate of mass shootings than states without limits. #DaytonShooting https://t.co/zLudzpTJsp — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) August 4, 2019

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown released the following statement after the shooting, saying he and his wife are angry that politicians have refused to pass gun control laws.