WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As folks eagerly prepare to ring in the New Year, officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department are urging those celebrating to be safe.

Amid several city-wide New Year celebrations and an increase in those celebrating on Sunday night, December 31, Sergeant Charlie Eipper with the WFPD said that if you’re planning on hitting the bars on New Year’s Eve, it’s imperative to have a safe ride home.

Having a plan in place will help party-goers avoid jail time and some pretty hefty fines, or even worse, taking someone else’s life or losing yours due to drunk driving, Eipper said.

According to Eipper, utilizing a ride-share company or designating a sober driver for the night are the best options to use.

“The time to try to make that decision on how you’re going to handle that is not after you’ve been drinking because your judgment is not as good,” Eipper explained. “If you plan or make those plans beforehand, it just keeps everyone safe, including the person that’s been drinking, as well as everyone else on the road.”

Eipper said WFPD will have units out patrolling and on the lookout for drunk drivers this weekend.

For those unable to download rideshare apps, another option to consider is using taxi services, like Wichita Star Taxi. For more information, call their office at (940) 723-0723.