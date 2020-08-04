Environmental health officials prepare for mosquito season

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL)— After it rains and the weather gets hot, bodies of water can become a hotbed for mosquito breeding grounds.

After several complaints to the health department, officials are gearing up to begin spraying.

In pools, pet bowls even something as small as a bottle cap can become a spot where mosquitos will lay eggs.

“We have increased our larva sighting and have workers out in the field to try and get ahead of things cause we know the most cost-effective and treatment is to kill mosquitos before they get wings, “Environmental Health Administrator Samantha Bair Said.

Owner of Shoop’s Texas Termite & Pest Control David Shoop said along with city spraying services its good to take extra precautions in and around your home.

“That will help keep the population down especially for the public these eradicators they do help a lot in conjunction with the spraying, ” Shoop said.

Shoop also wants to remind the public now that we are getting into hotter days the dangers mosquitos can pose.

“I can’t stress enough about the diseases they are very there is an onslaught of them there are twelve different things that I know people in my family have been infected,” Shoop said.

Bair said the Health Department is prepared and ready but during the meantime follow certain safety precautions.

“Anytime you’re outside we always recommend you wear an EPA approved repellant and make sure you applying that to the label directions some of them are to be applied only to clothing and some only to the skin,” Bair said.

Also emptying pet bowls and wiping them down or any other sitting bodies of water can help prevent you from becoming overwhelmed.