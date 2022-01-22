Envy Med Spa cuts ribbon, celebrates two years

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Typically to receive certain aesthetic and laser treatments, you would have to head to the metroplex but you certainly don’t anymore!

Envy Med Spa located on the second floor of the oil & gas building in downtown Wichita Falls celebrated with an official ribbon-cutting Friday.

Although it actually fell on Envy’s two year anniversary, so much of the beginning of starting this business has been filled with uncertainty for owner Emily Hays.

But now equipped with state-of-the-art equipment and cutting-edge treatments, they are more excited than ever.

“You don’t have to go to a big town or a big city, you can stay home and local and get superior, exceptional results and treatments. We have the same devices that a lot of plastic surgeons have, and in the metroplex, so people can stay local and still just get amazing treatments,” Hays said.

