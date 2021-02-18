ERCOT directs ONCOR to cease rotating outages

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Due to increased generation and stable demand, Oncor has been able to cease controlled, or rotating outages Thursday morning.

ONCOR officials said they are working 24/7 to restore power to these remaining customers. Due to the large amounts of system activity surrounding power restoration, they expect it will take some time for tracking systems to accurately reflect the updates on the outage map.

In a press release, at 5:30 a.m. there were around 150,000 remaining Oncor customers without power due to the recent winter storms.

Early Monday morning ONCOR started rotating outages to reduce demand on the grid. Authorities said outages would last 15-45 minutes in each area. But, for many households in Wichita Falls they spend more than 48 hours without electricity during record-breaking sub-freezing temperatures.