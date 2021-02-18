ERCOT says Texas avoided monthslong power outages, Abbott calls for changes within nonprofit council

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a press conference on Feb. 18, 2021, following a winter storm which knocked out power and water for millions of Texans. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — When it comes to power outages, progress has been made, but Texas isn’t out of the woods yet, according to ERCOT officials.

Now that controlled outages are over, utility companies, including Oncor, can bring back all power online as the company sees fit.

Leaders in the nonprofit Energy Reliability Council of Texas said the weather is driving events on the power grid because ice and snow could lead to more outages caused by damage to lines from freezing and tree limbs falling.

ERCOT’s Senior Director of Operations Dan Woodfin said power balance problems could cause another round of rotating outages.

“Right now the generation availability is going up,” Woodfin said. “So if the demand outskirts the supply again, like if it peaks today or in the morning, we could have to go back to rotating outages because of the power balance problem.”

In a press conference Thursday, Gov. Greg Abbott once again criticized ERCOT’s handling of this crisis, calling the power failures of this week “absolutely unacceptable” and said something like this can never be replicated again.

However, ERCOT’s President and CEO Bill Magness praised his operators who took action to prevent the state from a catastrophic blackout Monday at 1 a.m. when they decided to shut off power.

“So we were at a level of frequency, which was one that needed to be addressed immediately and that’s what our operators did,” Magness said. “So I think if we hadn’t taken action it wouldn’t have, we would’ve waited a few days and saw what happened. It was seconds and minutes.”

Gov. Abbott introduced two emergency items for state lawmakers, mandating winterization of generators in the power system and funding for modernization of those systems.