Escaped convicted murderer in custody after multi-agency chase Friday afternoon

MONTAGUE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — An escaped convicted murderer is back in jail after leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase Friday afternoon.

According to Montague County Sheriff’s Office officials, the chase began in Wise County.

Montague County Sheriff Marshall Thomas attempted to stop the vehicle with stop sticks, but the suspects swerved out of the way. Eventually, Denton County Sheriff’s Office officials spiked the roadway at Pleasent Hill Road and Him Harry Loop and deflated the tires where the two suspects then fled the vehicle.

A Montague County K9 officer attempted to track the suspects until it overheated.

Thomas sent out an emergency message to all citizens in the area to stay inside and remove vehicle keys as they attempted to apprehend the suspects.

There was a vehicle pursuit that entered the county yesterday afternoon from Cooke County that originated in Wise… Posted by Montague County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, August 3, 2019

Officials requested a DPS helicopter and TDCJ tracking dogs to find the suspects.

Officials said the Warden told Thomas the suspect has been taken into custody, and the search ended, however, MCSO units continued to patrol the area into Saturday morning.

Officials from Wise, Denton, Montague counties sheriff’s offices were involved as well as officials from Texas Department of Public Safety, ATF, Texas Department of Criminal Justice and Bowie Police Department.