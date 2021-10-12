Escaped inmate from Comanche County arrested in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An escaped inmate from the Comanche County Detention Center is now in custody after being chased down by police in Wichita Falls.

A warrant was issued for Anthony McCleskey’s arrested Tuesday on a charge of escaping from a penal institution.

Wichita County Jail booking

Then, McCleskey was arrested Tuesday evening after police said they chased him on foot through several backyards around Harrison Street and Britain Street. Sergeant Danny Wiggins said officers were flagged down in that area at around 5:35 p.m. when someone recognized McCleskey.

McCleskey is charged with evading arrest and was arrested on a warrant for escape and also a warrant out of Wichita Falls for theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000.

