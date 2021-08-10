Escaped inmate who ran over officer with officer’s SUV sentenced

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Four years to the date after his capture, an escaped state hospital inmate who was shot while stealing a police officer’s SUV pleads guilty and is sentenced to prison.

32-year-old Cody Workman pleaded guilty to aggravated assault of a police officer and two other charges were dismissed.

He received 12 years in prison for the assault, with credit for his jail time since 2017, to run concurrent with a sentence in Young County.

His charges of evading arrest and theft over $30,000 were dropped in the plea deal.

Workman’s case has been delayed by mental competency hearings and stays in the state hospital.

In 2017, he had been transferred from Young County, where he was being held for felony stalking, to the North Texas State Hospital and on August 10, escaped. He was spotted at Rathgeber and Stone Lake, running through yards and brush.

Officers say Workman got behind the wheel of an officer’s SUV the officer had gotten out of, and the officer tased him with no effect. The officer said Workman revved the engine and drove at him, striking him and rolling over his foot, and the officer fired at Workman, striking him in the torso.

A witness saw what was happening and tried to ram the patrol unit but said Workman was able to drive south through rough terrain before coming out and across Highway 79 and coming to a stop.

During one of his competency hearings, Workman shouted out in court to our photographer, “United States Navy stop filming me!”

Earlier, he filed a handwritten motion alleging medical staff in the Wichita County Jail were injecting inmates with poison and punishing those choosing to not have injections.