Escaped Oklahoma inmate captured in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An inmate who escaped from a corrections center in Oklahoma has been captured in Wichita County.

According to The Davis News, Preston Whittington escaped from the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center in McAlester on Tuesday afternoon.

The Davis News, which is a weekly newspaper covering Davis, Oklahoma, and surrounding areas, reported that Whittington was captured Wednesday afternoon at his sister’s house in Wichita Falls.

Wichita Falls police officials confirmed that an escaped Oklahoma inmate reportedly had a stolen vehicle, also from Oklahoma, and made his way to Wichita Falls. Officer Brian Masterson said the vehicle was discovered at the Walmart on Lawrence Road.

It is unclear whether the inmate would be booked into the Wichita County Jail or transferred back to the correctional center in Oklahoma.

Texoma’s Homepage is awaiting confirmation from officials with the Wichita County Sherriff’s Office.

Investigators say Whittington, who used to be an MMA fighter, assaulted a guard at the center before stealing the guard’s vehicle.

Whittington was arrested in 2019 by Wichita Falls police for a burglary at the Honk and Holler in Comanche County.