WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A fixture at the corner of Kemp and Southwest Parkway closed its doors Monday.

Eskimo Hut located at the corner of Kemp and Southwest Parkway posted on Facebook Monday that it has closed its doors after almost 20 years.

In the comments section, the business posted that they had sold the location but could not reveal who purchased the property but that “things will make sense soon enough”.

But don’t start mourning your to-go daiquiris, jello shots, and more just yet. Eskimo Hut still has its location on Seymour Highway and said on Facebook that they will soon be looking for another location in Wichita Falls.

Eskimo Hut is a fully-stocked convenience store best known for our frozen daiquiris and margaritas that you can take to go. We put them in a sealed container, so you can pull up to our drive-thru and take them home to enjoy without worrying. In addition to frozen drinks to go, they also provide all of the expected necessities of a convenience store.

The first Eskimo Hut location was opened in Amarillo in 1996.