WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Many restaurants, storefronts, and retailers struggled to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic, with several ceasing operations altogether and others that struggled to bounce back after the lockdowns ended.

Yet even now, more than three years after the onset of the pandemic and at least two years since life began returning to normal, many locally-owned establishments and national chains have added their names to a growing list of recent closures in Wichita Falls.

Local restaurants that closed down this year

After multiple fires ravaged the establishment in early 2023, the China Star Buffet located on Central Freeway closed its doors for good.

Another nearby restaurant that went up in flames was Henrietta’s Knic Knac’s Kitchen, whose owners abandoned plans to rebuild the restaurant and turn it into a bed and breakfast after unforeseen costs following a fire in December 2022.

Locally beloved spots, including Bully’s Pizza Grill on Seymour Highway and Wasabi Japanese Steakhouse on Call Field Road, have also shut their doors for good in recent months.

Several national chains also shut their doors

It’s not just locally-owned restaurants that are closing up shop. Several national chains have either shut down altogether or closed at least one of their Wichita Falls locations in 2023.

The beloved homestyle diner Grandy’s was welcomed back with open arms when it was announced in 2022 that the store would be making a return to Wichita Falls. However, the new location on McNiel Avenue only lasted a year before it closed its doors once again.

Two national chain restaurants closed a location in Wichita Falls in 2023 as well. Denny’s closed down its location on Kemp Boulevard, and Marco’s Pizza shut down its location on Central Freeway near Sheppard Air Force Base.

And, much to the dismay of Tex-Mex fans, El Chico closed its last remaining location in Wichita Falls at the corner of Kemp Boulevard and Southwest Parkway in early 2023.

Two national discount retailers that left Wichita Falls

National chain restaurants weren’t the only establishments to close for good in Wichita Falls. In addition, many national retailers departed from Texoma in 2023.

Dirt Cheap, the discount retailer offering major markdowns who was the longtime neighbor of El Chico that took the place of the once-beloved Hastings on Southwest Parkway, announced its departure in early 2023.

Shortly after the closure of Dirt Cheap, another discount retailer left Wichita Falls. The home furnishings discount retailer Tuesday Morning closed its Wichita Falls location, one of 24 locations in the state of Texas to close its doors for good.

Sikes Senter still struggling to keep stores

Sikes Senter Mall in Wichita Falls has not been immune to the struggles of keeping storefronts. Major retailers that have been the backbone of the mall for decades, like Dillard’s and Old Navy, left the mall in 2022.

2023 was no exception, with two more major retailers joining the Sikes Senter exodus. American Eagle relocated to Quail Creek Crossing just a few months ago, with The Buckle set to follow suit and join them by the end of 2023.

It’s not all doom and gloom

Thankfully, it’s not all bad news for local businesses and restaurants in Wichita Falls, as three beloved and locally-owned establishments that had previously closed reopened in 2023, much to the community’s delight.

After closing in 2007, the popular Buffalo wing stop Wangs & Thangs returned to the east side of Wichita Falls, with owner Dwight Haywood opening up a brand new restaurant on Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Many thought the upscale Mediterranean restaurant Salt & Pepper was done for good after the owners announced they were retiring. However, a new owner reopened the restaurant, promising to keep the heart of the beloved bistro.

The most recent triumphant return was the iconic Gene’s Tasty Burger, which reopened under new ownership after a brief closure. The long-time staple of local cuisine in Wichita Falls is once again serving those beloved burgers, and it’s now serving breakfast as well.