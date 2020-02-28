Estimated $7000 damage from structure fire caused by cigarette

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Fire Department has determined that a discarded cigarette was the cause of a structure fire on Pearl Avenue Friday afternoon.

WFFD responded to a call around 12:25 p.m Friday afternoon in the 2000 block of Pearl Avenue to reports of a structure fire.

Wichita Falls Police Department and AMR also responded to the call.

Upon arrival, officials with WFFD said there was heavy fire and smoke coming from the rear of the structure.

Upon further investigation, WFFD officials said they found a shed, a pickup truck and some other items burning under a carport.

It took 10 units and 20 fire personnel about 10 minutes to control the fire, according to WFFD Assistant Fire Marshall Edward Mawson.

The loss from damages caused by the fire is estimated at $7000, according to WFFD officials.

One occupant was injured with a minor burn.

No fire fighters were injured.