Estimated damages at $10,000 in structure fire

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— The Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a structure fire early Sunday morning.

The fire happened at approximately 8:49 a.m. at a brick-clad building with a composition roof and slab foundation located at 4529 Sisk road.

9 units and 20 firefighters were on the scene.

Officials said when they arrived there was smoke coming from the roof of the building.

The Red Cross responded to a call for 3 adults and 4 children.

There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire was an electric bathroom ceiling heater that had been left on for an extended period of time.

The structural damages to the home are estimated at $10,000, and the damages to the contents are at $1,000.