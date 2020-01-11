Estimated damages more than $10,000 in structure fire

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— The Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a structure fire early Saturday morning.

The fire happened around 9:47 a.m. at 2308 8th street.

Upon arrival, fire was coming from the rear of a single story wood frame pier and beam construction with a composition roof that was transformed into a 4 room apartment complex.

Officials said the fire started from inside the main bedroom of one of the apartment units.

Investigators said the tenants weren’t present during the fire, and no injuries were reported.

The structural damages are estimated at $10,500.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.