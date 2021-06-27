Evacuation recommended for Garden Village in Lawton

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Just after noon on Sunday, June 27, the Lawton Fire Department recommended evacuation of Garden Village in East Lawton due to the potential of flooding as area flood gates are open and more precipitation is expected.

This is the area south of NE Rogers Lane, off of NE Village Drive. First responders are currently on site making door-to-door contact with residents and working to mitigate risk.

Residents are encouraged to evacuate and monitor weather and updates to the situation.

Certain roads in this area, through the evacuation and monitoring process of first responders, are closed to general travelers.