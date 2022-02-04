WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 30-year-old man who has been arrested four times for evading arrest and once told an officer “I don’t have a choice, bro.” before fleeing, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Corey Vantrease had one evading charge dismissed in his plea in 30th District Court, and he was also sentenced for vehicle theft and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance. His sentences will run concurrently.

Last July, a WFPD motorcycle officer attempted to stop Vantrease’s speeding Ford Escort on Kell Freeway, and Vantrease led the officer on a chase before crashing in the 2000 block of Taft. Vantrease was captured after a short foot chase.

One year before that, Vantrease was charged with taking a Chevrolet Avalanche from a repair shop in Seymour and had a warrant from the month before after police said he was pulled over on Kell and sped away after telling the officer “I don’t have a choice, bro.”

That car was later found crashed into a utility pole.

Vantrease has 25 arrests in Wichita County since 2009 and about a dozen convictions.