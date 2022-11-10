WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who had his charge connected to the shooting death of a man in 2009 dismissed after a grand jury declined to indict him, has been no billed by a grand jury again on his charge of evading arrest in April.

Goines

Jeremy Goines was arrested April 29, after police tried to stop a reported stolen Mercedes on Borton Street and the driver kept going, at one point going over a curb before coming to a stop. Officers say Goines told them he did not stop right away because he wanted to make a phone call.

Goines still has 5 other charges pending, including possession of a firearm by a felon, unauthorized use of a vehicle and 3 drug charges.

In 2009, Goines was charged in connection to the shooting death of an Abilene man and wounding of 2 others. Witnesses told police Goines fired into a crowd of people during a disturbance. Another suspect was charged with murder.

A grand jury later declined to indict Goines for the shooting. Of Goines’ approximate 40 cases filed, about a dozen have been dismissed.