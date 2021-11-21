Evangel Church hands out turkeys to community

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A local church is embracing the true meaning of the season and providing for those who may not be able to feed their families this Thanksgiving.

Evangel Church in Wichita Falls helped to make community members’ holiday a little brighter this year by giving away hundreds of turkeys to families in need on Sunday, November 21.

Members of the church donated money a few weeks leading up to the event in order to buy the turkeys that were handed out after this morning’s service.

Evangel’s Lead Pastor Patti Bateman said she hopes the turkeys bring not only full stomachs but an opportunity for others to enjoy time with loved ones during this holiday season.

“We hope that maybe some of them that wouldn’t have had the opportunity to gather as a family or gather as loved ones or neighbors will now have that opportunity,” Bateman said. “So, you know, reconciliation and restoration and relationships and God’s blessings on that.”

Those who received a donation were in attendance during the morning service, and Bateman said their willingness to listen and be a part of the service, especially for those who may not attend church on a regular basis, was the most rewarding part of the day.