WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Evangel Church located at 3800 Barnett Road will be holding a community-wide drive-thru event for the whole family to enjoy.

The event will have candy and prizes for children ages 12 and under on October 31, 2020. The event begins at 4:00 p.m. and will end at 6:00 p.m.