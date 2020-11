Evangel church is hosting its 19th annual Turkey Day for the public on Sunday, November 22 at 10:00 a.m.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Evangel Church is hosting its 19th annual Turkey Day for the public on Sunday, November 22 at 10:00 a.m.

Doors will open at 9:30 a.m. at Evangel Church located at 3800 Barnett Road.

Turkeys will be given away to families during the 10:00 a.m. celebration service. There will be different options for you to participate in the service safely.

For more information call (940) 691-5501 or visit their website at https://evangelchurch.Life/.