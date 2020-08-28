Evangel Church to host Day of Hope food distribution event

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Evangel Church is hosting Day of Hope, a drive-thru food distribution in partnership with Convoy of Hope.

The event begins at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 29.

In addition to Evangel Church’s monthly Dream Center Saturday, Convoy of Hope has donated more than 50 million meals in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

There are no eligibility requirements and no documentation or registration is needed to participate in the event.

Food will be distributed in the parking lot of Evangel Church, which is located at 3800 Barnett Road.

For more information, visit Evangel Church’s website or call (940) 691-5501.