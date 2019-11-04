Evangel Temple pastors celebrate 20 years in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) Two people who’ve given a great deal of themselves to this community and troubled parts of the world are celebrating 20 years in Wichita Falls.

Evangel Temple pastors Kile and Patti Bateman were honored with a banquet, including tributes from their colleagues here at home and across the states.

Our very own Darrell Franklin was the emcee.

Since the Batemans arrived in 1999, they’ve helped countless people with turkeys at Thanksgiving and bicycles for the kiddos at Christmas.

They’ve prayed for military servicemen and women and their families and with people in times of tragedy and sorrow.

They were part of a group of doctors and nurses who traveled to Sri Lanka after a 2004 tsunami.

The group provided much needed medical care, and spiritual help, as they did in early 2010 after a powerful earthquake-ravaged Haiti.

Darrell Franklin was honored to travel along with that group, and report back on the amazing care that was provided for people there in desperate need.
We were able to experience with them their joy when welcoming home from Haiti their son Luke, and then daughter Naphtali.

“The last 20 years have been a team effort, they have been amazing and we’re just in awe of what God has done through all of us together,” Pastor Patti Bateman said.

“We’ve seen 20 years of miracles and part of our motto is we don’t believe in miracles, we count on them and they just come out of nowhere and the people have risen every time there’s a need,” Pastor Kile Bateman said.

The Batemans said they have a team surrounding them that is committed to serving and they’re thankful for that.

