Events to be held throughout August in honor of Kaleb Honea

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The family of Kaleb Honea will be hosting three events throughout August in honor of Kaleb Honea.

The first event will be held on Wednesday, August 4, at Memorial Stadium. Kaleb’s mom will arrive at the stadium around 7:45 p.m. with 200 lanterns. She will also have free ‘show kindness 4 Kaleb’ bracelets.

On Saturday, August 7, Kaleb’s dad will be hosting the ‘Kaleb Honea Memorial Scholarship Fund Car Show’ at Fats Billiards Pool Hall and Bar in Forth Worth. The entry fee will be $20 a vehicle for pre-registration and $25 a vehicle for registration at the show. Click here for more information. To donate to the scholarship fund click here.

The last event will be held Monday, August 30, from noon till 5 p.m. at the Texas Blood Institute Donor Room. The first 42 people to sign up will receive a ‘show kindness 4 Kaleb’ bracelet. To schedule an appointment, text 940-228-6299.

Kaleb was in a tragic crash with an 18-wheeler on July 20, 2020. According to Department of Public Safety Sgt. Dan Buesing, a car was headed on east FM 1954 and an 18-wheeler was head south on Highway 281.

Buesing said the car failed to yield the right of way and pulled out in front of the 18-wheeler.

Kaleb ‘took his last breath’ on August 4, 2020, in a Parkland Hospital in Dallas.