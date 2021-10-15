Evergreen Drive killing takes Wichita Falls to 13th homicide for 2021

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The victim of a shooting on Evergreen Drive on Saturday has died, bringing the number of homicides in Wichita Falls in 2021 to 13.

Martin Jones, 46, was pronounced dead Thursday, October 14 while receiving care at United Regional for injuries sustained in a shooting that occurred on Saturday, October 9.

The suspect, Noel Martin, 32, has been charged with the offense of murder and is currently in the Wichita County Jail.

According to Wichita Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper, Martin’s bonds are set at $1 million.

According to authorities, a shots fired call came in around 6:44 p.m. Saturday, October 9, 2021, and officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Evergreen Drive.

When officers arrived, they located the victim, Jones, who police said had gunshot wounds to the abdomen.

Jones was transported by ambulance to United Regional where he died Thursday.

According to WFPD Sgt. Venable, a feud between Martin and Jones, who were neighbors, led to Martin shooting Jones at least twice.

Witnesses said they heard two or three shots. Police said they found two spent casings on the scene.

Martin has a lengthy criminal history, including over a dozen arrests. His charges include at least five gun-related charges, an assault charge, a disorderly conduct charge for fighting in public, and numerous drug-related charges.