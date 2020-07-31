Everything to know about Texomans 2020–2021 school year

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — As the summer days tick away, the 2020–2021 academic school year draws near, which leaves many questions for parents, students, faculty and staff members as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
Superintendents across Texoma are working to provide comprehensive plans for the school year, and Texoma’s Homepage has compiled a list of all the links to information pertaining to the start of school.
Archer City ISD
- Information will be released here Monday, Aug. 3
Bellevue ISD
Bowie ISD
Burkburnett ISD
Chillicothe ISD
Christ Academy
City View ISD
Crowell ISD
Electra ISD
Forestburg ISD
Gold-burg ISD
Graham ISD
Harrold ISD
- TBA
Henrietta ISD
Holliday ISD
Iowa Park CISD
Jacksboro ISD
Knox City ISD
Munday ISD
Newcastle ISD
Nocona ISD
Northside ISD
- TBA
Notre Dame Catholic School
Olney ISD
Petrolia CISD
Quanah ISD
- Plan to provide information on plans in the first week in August
Saint Jo ISD
Seymour ISD
Throckmorton ISD
Vernon ISD
- On July 31, Superintendent Jeff Byrd said plans should be posted in the coming days.
Windthorst ISD
Wichita Christian ISD
Wichita Falls ISD
Woodson ISD