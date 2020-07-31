Everything to know about Texomans 2020–2021 school year

Fairfax County Public School buses are lined up at a maintenance facility in Lorton, Va., Friday, July 24, 2020. The nation’s 10th largest school district plans an all-virtual start to the fall semester amid the Covid-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — As the summer days tick away, the 2020–2021 academic school year draws near, which leaves many questions for parents, students, faculty and staff members as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Superintendents across Texoma are working to provide comprehensive plans for the school year, and Texoma’s Homepage has compiled a list of all the links to information pertaining to the start of school.

If any superintendent or school district official has further information to share, they are encouraged to email us at news@kfdx.com or call us at 940-692-6273.

Archer City ISD

Information will be released here Monday, Aug. 3

Bellevue ISD

Bowie ISD

Burkburnett ISD

Chillicothe ISD

Christ Academy

City View ISD

Crowell ISD

Electra ISD

Forestburg ISD

Gold-burg ISD

Graham ISD

Harrold ISD

TBA

Henrietta ISD

Holliday ISD

Iowa Park CISD

Jacksboro ISD

Knox City ISD

Munday ISD

Newcastle ISD

Nocona ISD

Northside ISD

TBA

Notre Dame Catholic School

Olney ISD

Petrolia CISD

Quanah ISD

Plan to provide information on plans in the first week in August

Saint Jo ISD

Seymour ISD

Throckmorton ISD

Vernon ISD

On July 31, Superintendent Jeff Byrd said plans should be posted in the coming days.

Windthorst ISD

TBD

Parent Decision Forms

Wichita Christian ISD

Wichita Falls ISD

Woodson ISD