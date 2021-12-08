Everything you need before heading to Frisco to support Hirschi

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After losing the first two games of their season, the Hirschi Huskies won twelve in a row, earning them a spot in the UIL Class 4A Division 1 state semifinal game against the Stephenville Yellowjackets.

Hirschi’s offense has been nothing short of explosive, regularly posting more than 400 yards of total offense a game.

Their featured quarterbacks, junior Terrius Causey and freshman Jimmell Mcfalls combined for 30 touchdowns and just four interceptions.

Junior runningback Amarion Peterson has averaged over 122 yards per game, with 1717 rushing yards on 221 attempts, a staggering 27 rushing touchdowns, as well 172 receiving yards, and two receiving touchdowns. As if that’s not enough, he’s also thrown an 85-yard touchdown pass.

Junior receiver Jamarion Carroll is the first thousand-yard wide receiver in school history, with 12 touchdowns as a receiver. He also has a pair of scores on the ground.

Hirschi’s top 3 receivers, seniors Jaleal Minniefield and Jewel Fletcher along with Carrol, combine for nearly 4,300 total all-purpose yards so far this season.

All of that to say, this will be a must-see game with plenty of offense and excitement. Here’s how you can be a part of history.

Tickets

Tickets for the game at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco are now on sale on Seat Geek. General admission tickets are $12, plus fees and taxes.

Directions

The Star in Frisco is located near the intersection of the Dallas North Tollway (289) and the Sam Rayburn Tollway (121). If you choose to take the Dallas North Tollway, both from the North or from the South, you’ll take the John Hickman Parkway exit and head west.

If you choose to take 121, you’ll take the Dallas Parkway / Dallas North Tollway exit, then head north (left turn) and stay on the access road. It is best not to actually enter the tollway. Make a left on Warren Parkway and follow it to The Star.

See preferred arrival routes from The Star below:

There are multiple routes available to get from Wichita Falls to The Star in Frisco.

Take Highway 82 headed east from Wichita Falls, through Henrietta, Nocona, Gainesville and Whitesboro, until you near Sherman, then take 289 headed south. 289 will become the Dallas North Tollway in between Prosper and Frisco.

Take 287 headed south until Decatur, then take 380 headed east through Denton, through Little Elm, until you near Frisco, then take the Dallas North Tollway headed south.

Take 287 headed south through Decatur until Rhome, then take 114 until it merges with 121 in Grapevine, then continue on 121 until you reach Frisco, then take the Dallas North Tollway Exit.

Transportation

The Hirschi High School Booster Club is renting a charter bus for Husky fans to load up onto and travel to The Star in Frisco.

The cost per seat is $25, which includes transportation to and from the game as well as a snack and a drink.

For more information or to reserve your spot, contact Afreda Williams-Higgins on Facebook.

Security Information