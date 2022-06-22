WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s a night to look back on an incredible season of Texoma sports, recognize teams, players, and coaches who excelled, and introduce the latest addition to the Nexstar Sports Hall of Fame.

The sold-out 2022 Nexstar Sports Awards will be held on Thursday, June 23, 2022, in person at The Warehouse and live on Texoma’s Homepage.

Ahead of the biggest night in Texoma sports, here’s everything you need to know, whether you’ll be at the event in person or watching along online.

EVENT LOGISTICS

The 2022 Nexstar Sports Awards will take place on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at The Warehouse, located in Downtown Wichita Falls on the corner of 14th Street and Lamar Street.

Parking for the event will be in the lot across the street and caddy-corner from The Warehouse, located behind Times Record News, on the corner of 14th Street and Scott Avenue.

For those unable to attend the event in person, the entire 2022 Nexstar Sports Awards show will stream live on TexomasHomepage.com.

Schedule of Events

5:30 p.m. — Doors open

— Doors open 6:00 p.m. — Dinner begins (catering provided by Daddy Bob’s Smokewagon)

— Dinner begins (catering provided by Daddy Bob’s Smokewagon) 6:30 p.m. — 2022 Nexstar Sports Awards show begins

HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES

Six new members will be inducted into the Nexstar Sports Hall of Fame during the Nexstar Sports Awards on Thursday, June 23, 2022.

A 12-person committee voted to determine the Class of 2022 Hall of Fame inductees. The committee is comprised of retired coaches, past and present members of the media, and a Hall of Famer inducted in 2019.

Over 100 Texoma athletes or coaches were considered for induction, and the list continues to grow as history reveals itself and new names are added.

The goal of the Nexstar Sports Hall of Fame is to have members serve 3-to-5 year terms as voters so new voices can be added to the voting process.

Please find the Nexstar Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022 below:

2022 Nexstar Sports Awards Hall of Fame inductee Dean Smith of Graham, TX

2022 Nexstar Sports Awards Hall of Fame inductee Aaron Taylor

2022 Nexstar Sports Awards Hall of Fame inductee Danny Nix

2022 Nexstar Hall of Fame inductee Larry Shields

2022 Nexstar Sports Awards Hall of Fame inductee Heather Schreiber-Stark

2022 Nexstar Sports Awards Hall of Fame inductee Rene Hanebutt

MIDWESTERN STATE UNIVERSITY TRIBUTE

As a part of our ongoing tribute to Midwestern State University’s centennial celebration, we will honor five athletes from MSU Texas that represent the Athletes of the Decade for the 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s.

We will also recognize the MSU Mustang of the Century.

A nine-person committee voted to determine the winners of these awards. The committee was compromised of past and present media members, past and present members of MSU administration, and past MSU athletes.

The former MSU Mustangs receiving these honors will be announced at the 2022 Nexstar Sports Awards on Thursday.

2022 AWARD NOMINEES

17 awards will be presented at the 2022 Nexstar Sports Awards on Thursday night.

A six-person committee debated and voted using a points system to determine the Athletes of the Year nominees and the Coach of the Year nominees.

The initial vote included several athletes or coaches in each category and the outcome determined the top three nominees. Then, a second vote was held to determine the winners in each category.

The nominees for the 2022 Nexstar Sports Awards can be found below:

The Espirit de Corps award goes to a team or program that displays outstanding pride, loyalty, sportsmanship, and morale.

The Robert Wilcox Golden Mic Award is given to a radio/tv broadcaster, public address announcer, or individual otherwise displaying outstanding talent and dedication behind the microphone.

The Noel Johnson Courage Award is given to an individual who, in the face of adversity, shows outstanding courage, strength, and inspiration.