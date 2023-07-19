WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s a night to look back on an incredible season of Texoma sports, recognize teams, players, and coaches who excelled, and introduce the latest addition to the Nexstar Sports Hall of Fame.

The 2023 Nexstar Sports Awards will be held on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in person at D.L Ligon Collesium at Midwestern State University and will air live on KFDX and streamed live on Texoma’s Homepage.

Ahead of the biggest night in Texoma sports, here’s everything you need to know, whether you’ll be at the event in person or watching along on TV or online.

EVENT LOGISTICS

The 2023 Nexstar Sports Awards will take place on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at D.L. Ligon Coliseum on the Midwestern State University campus located at 3410 Taft Blvd in Wichita Falls.

For those unable to attend the event in person, the entire 2023 Nexstar Sports Awards show will air live for the first time ever on KFDX and also will be streamed live on TexomasHomepage.com.

Schedule of Events

5:45 p.m. — Doors open

— Doors open 6:15 p.m. — Dinner begins (catering provided by United Supermarket)

— Dinner begins (catering provided by United Supermarket) 7:00 p.m. — 2023 Nexstar Sports Awards show begins

HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES

Four new members will be inducted into the Nexstar Sports Hall of Fame during the Nexstar Sports Awards on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

A 9-person committee voted to determine the Class of 2023 Hall of Fame inductees. The committee is comprised of retired coaches, past and present members of the media, and a Hall of Famer inductee.

Over 100 Texoma athletes or coaches were considered for induction, and the list continues to grow as history reveals itself and new names are added.

Please find the Nexstar Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023 below:

2023 AWARD NOMINEES

17 awards will be presented at the 2023 Nexstar Sports Awards on Thursday night.

A six-person committee debated and voted using a points system to determine the Athletes of the Year nominees and the Coach of the Year nominees.

The initial vote included several athletes or coaches in each category and the outcome determined the top three nominees. Then, a second vote was held to determine the winners in each category.

The nominees for the 2023 Nexstar Sports Awards can be found below:

Espirit de Corps award goes to a team or program that displays outstanding pride, loyalty, sportsmanship, and morale.

The Robert Wilcox Golden Mic Award is given to a radio/tv broadcaster, public address announcer, or individual otherwise displaying outstanding talent and dedication behind the microphone.

The Noel Johnson Courage Award is given to an individual who, in the face of adversity, shows outstanding courage, strength, and inspiration.