Eviction Diversion Work Group wants Texoma to know there’s rent assistance available

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For most of the pandemic, there’s been a game of tug-of-war between landlords and tenants. But now, here in Texas, both are eligible to apply for a new rent relief program through the state.

“My goal is to prevent homelessness, so any eviction that we can head off and help out the tenant and the landlord, would love to be able to do that,” CEO of Faith Mission Steve Sparks said.

Sparks is leading the push to get the word out on the Texas Rent Relief Program, which not only helps out renters that are struggling to pay rent, but also landlords, who are not receiving those payments.

“Through this Texas Rent Relief Program that everybody can be helped,” Sparks said.

Now, the Eviction Diversion Work Group, a partnership of local organizations working to raise rent relief assistance awareness, is looking at ways to make sure this info reaches as many people as possible.

“Really brain storming on ways we can communicate in the community, make sure the people that need to hear it, hear it, we’ve got a lot of people involved in our communications plan here in our North Texas area, just to get this word out,” Sparks said.

And one of those organizations involved is the Legal Aid of Northwest Texas, where managing attorney John Grieger and his team are ready to assist anyone interested.

“Nobody was expecting it, and here we are, and all of us have been affected by this, so I hope this is a way that we can do our part as a law firm and help out the public,” Grieger said.

There are a few different ways to apply, you can head to texasrentrelief.com, or you can call up to their office.

Because in the end, Grieger and Sparks said, it’s all about helping people after the state received some $1.3 billion in emergency assistance through the Coronavirus Relief Bill.

“What this does, the ideal is it’s going to get them back on their feet and get people back to where they were before this pandemic hit,” Grieger said. “It’s a great relief to see that this burden has been lifted off people’s shoulders.”

With so much uncertainty for well over a year now, the Eviction Diversion Work Group hopes to eliminate a major worry.

For a link to an application, just click here! Or how to get in touch with Grieger and Legal Aid of Northwest Texas, you can call them at 940-723-5542 and all you have to do is mention the Texas Rent Relief Program!