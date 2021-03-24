Ex-boyfriend arrested after alleged machete attack

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man with five previous arrests for family violence is now charged with breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home early Wednesday morning and swinging a machete at a man who came to her aid.

Clarence Clayton Buchanan, 61, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and burglary with intent to commit another felony.

Buchanan was booked into the Wichita County Jail on bonds totaling $125,000.

Police rushed to the 1800 block of 11th Street around 2 a.m. Wednesday, March 24.

The victim told police her ex-boyfriend had come into her house uninvited with a machete raised over his head, threatening and cursing at her.

Police said a man head her screaming and came to see what was happening.

According to authorities, when the man approached the front door, Buchanan charged at him and pushed him off the porch onto the ground.

Police said Buchanan then swung the machete at the man but missed when he rolled out of the way.

Authorities said Buchanan got in his truck and left the scene and was found by police at his residence, where he was arrested without incident.

Buchanan has 13 arrests since 1998, five of which are for assault family violence or aggravated assault family violence, according to a records search.

Buchanan also has two arrests for engaging in organized criminal activity.