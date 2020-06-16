Ex city official Jim Dockery sentenced

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A former Wichita Falls deputy city manager has opted to avoid a trial by pleading guilty to possession of marijuana.

Jim Dockery entered a plea agreement yesterday to possession of under 2 ounces of marijuana.

When arrested in June of 2019, Dockery was charged with possession over 2 ounces and less than 4 ounces.

His trial had been set to begin on June 17, 2020.

Dockery was sentenced to one day in jail and a $1,000 fine. He was given credit for one day in jail from his arrest last year.

The maximum sentence for the class B misdemeanor is 180 days in jail and a $2,000 fine.

He was sentenced by retired District Judge L. Dee Shipman of Denton County after Court At Law 1 Judge Gary Butler recused himself.

The district attorney also stepped aside and a special prosecutor from the State Attorney General’s Office handled the case.

Dockery turned himself in after the Wichita County D.A. Drug Enforcement Division conducted multiple trash pulls and search warrants at Dockery’s home and investigators reported finding various containers of marijuana along with a box containing marijuana growing equipment.