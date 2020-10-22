Ex-girlfriend charged with aggravated assault after throwing knives at ex-boyfriend

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman is jailed after Wichita Falls police officers said she attacked her ex-boyfriend and threw a knife at him, then threw a second knife at him while a neighbor arrived to intervene.

Sue Ann Givens is charged with aggravated assault family violence.

Police officers responded to the 1600 block of Longview Street on a disturbance call at about 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21.

The victim told officers Givens is his ex-girlfriend and roommate.

He said he came home to find her very upset and when he asked her why she told him it was because he stole her boots.

When he said he didn’t know what she was talking about, he said she began throwing things at him, and he dodged them and ran into the kitchen.

She chased him there and he said he began yelling for help, and she charged at him and hit him in the mouth with her fist. He said he then ran into the living room and saw his neighbor was there, and he asked him for help.

He said Givens then grabbed two knives off the kitchen counter and when his neighbor yelled for her to put them down, she cursed at him and told him to get out.

Then he said she threw one knife at him and missed, then as he and his neighbor were was running outside, she threw the second knife which he said flew past him.

Both the victim and neighbor ran across the street to call police as Givens got in her car and left.

The neighbor told police he was sitting in his pickup when he heard yelling and loud crashing sounds. He then ran into the house and confirmed the victim’s report.

Officers said they located Givens at her mother’s house .They said she claimed she was the one who was assaulted and she grabbed the knives for her protection.

Then officers said she changed her story and she said she never had any knives, and kept changing the story as they interviewed her.

Officers said she became verbally hostile, and she was arrested.