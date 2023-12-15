WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A former detention officer at the Wichita County Jail is now set to serve her own jail sentence after pleading guilty to charges of having inappropriate sexual contact with women in custody.

Shaylyn Marie Robinson, 23, of Wichita Falls, pleaded guilty to all four counts of violating the civil rights of a person in custody that were pending against her on Friday morning, December 15, 2023, in the 78th District Court.

Just eight days prior, on December 7, 2023, Robinson’s case was specially set to go before a judge and jury on February 5, 2024.

On Friday, Judge Meredith Kennedy sentenced Robinson to five years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice institution on each count that will be served concurrently. Robinson, who has been behind bars since March 2023, was also given 275 days of jail credit for time served.

According to the affidavit, Robinson, who was employed by the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office as a detention officer, engaged in sexual contact with two different female inmates on four separate occasions.

Robinson was first arrested on February 28, 2023, on a charge of official oppression after she was suspected of being in a sexual relationship with a female inmate. The original charge against Robinson alleged the incident occurred on or around February 12, 2023.

Wichita County Sheriff David Duke said that after her first arrest, Robinson was terminated on February 28 after an internal investigation into sexual relationships she was accused of having with inmates. Her cell phone was seized during the investigation.

Shortly after posting her bond on that charge, Robinson was back behind bars on the four charges she pled guilty to on Friday morning.

Sheriff Duke said Robinson had only worked for the WCSO since December 2022 before her termination.