Ex-probation officer wants to see child she allegedly bought

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — In the coming days, the Presiding Judge in 78th District Court, Jim Hogan will decide if he will change the bond conditions for an ex-probation officer charged with purchasing a child.

Nicole McKnight is one of numerous former probation department employees and supervisors who resigned or were dismissed in an investigation into alleged illegal and improper actions.

Mcknight was charged in the purchase of a child after authorities say she paid and did favors for a probationer in return for being allowed to adopt her baby when it was born.

Mcknight’s attorney is seeking to change her bond conditions so she can leave the state and see the baby she attempted to adopt.

Bond conditions now prohibit McKnight from being within 1,000 feet of the child.

District attorney John Gillespie says he is opposing the changes because McKnight can not be trusted around the child.

The complaint filed by a Texas Ranger alleges McKnight told Brenda Velasquez she would pay her probation fees, and make payments on an apartment if allowed to adopt her baby when born.

The allegations came out during a revocation hearing for Velasquez last May.

