WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman is arrested after police say she barged into her ex-husband’s home, slugged and knocked him to the ground and then rushed into a bedroom to assault a woman and a two year old girl.

Wichita County jail booking photo

Jaci Fernandez is charged with burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony.

When police arrived at a home in the 4700 block of Eden Lane around 10:30 Tuesday night, they say three people were in the front yard arguing.

The male victim said Fernandez is his ex-wife and he never invited her to come over.

He said she barged through the front door and before he could react, she ran up to him and slugged him in the nose and he fell to the floor.

He said she then got on top of him and began punching and scratching him over and over.

He said the female victim was in a bedroom trying to call police and Fernandez heard her and charged toward her.

The female victim said she was in the room on the bed with the two year old and Fernandez rushed in and began scratching her face and swinging her fists and hit the two year old on her forehead.

When the girl began to cry, the woman said Fernandez left. Police said all three victims had visible injuries.

The man told police Fernandez had not lived with him since last December and had no belongings left in the house.