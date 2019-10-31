Ex-wife of former WF Laborer Union official also sentence in embezzlement scheme

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The ex-wife of a former Wichita Falls Union official has also been sentenced for embezzling from the Union.

Terri Rae Coan, also known as Terri Merritt, pleaded guilty to misapplication of fiduciary property over $30,000. She was sentenced to 10 years deferred probation.

Her ex-husband, Orville Merritt pleaded guilty earlier and received three years prison on the same charge, and 10 years probation for online harrassment. A drug possession charge filed last year was dismissed in the plea agreement.

Merritt was listed as the business manager and treasurer of the Wichita Falls Local Laborers Union. Coan was listed as an office manager and administrative assistant.

A US Department of Labor investigator reported Merritt used the Union credit card between April 2014 and August 2015 for $3,300 of purchases that included televisions and personal care products.

Affidavits allege that from January to August 2015 Coan used her position as an office manager to write herself checks and charge the Union credit card to pay for personal expenses such as rent and groceries.

The investigator said Coan wrote 12-checks to herself totaling almost $35,000, and they were entered into the records as payments to vendors and other false expenses. He said Coan also charged about $8,000 on the Union’s bank card.