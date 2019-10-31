Ex-wife of former WF Laborer Union official also sentence in embezzlement scheme

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The ex-wife of a former Wichita Falls Union official has also been sentenced for embezzling from the Union.

Terri Rae Coan, also known as Terri Merritt, pleaded guilty to misapplication of fiduciary property over $30,000. She was sentenced to 10 years deferred probation.

Her ex-husband, Orville Merritt pleaded guilty earlier and received three years prison on the same charge, and 10 years probation for online harrassment. A drug possession charge filed last year was dismissed in the plea agreement.

Merritt was listed as the business manager and treasurer of the Wichita Falls Local Laborers Union. Coan was listed as an office manager and administrative assistant.

A US Department of Labor investigator reported Merritt used the Union credit card between April 2014 and August 2015 for $3,300 of purchases that included televisions and personal care products.

Affidavits allege that from January to August 2015 Coan used her position as an office manager to write herself checks and charge the Union credit card to pay for personal expenses such as rent and groceries.

The investigator said Coan wrote 12-checks to herself totaling almost $35,000, and they were entered into the records as payments to vendors and other false expenses. He said Coan also charged about $8,000 on the Union’s bank card.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Ex-wife of former WF Laborer Union official also sentence in embezzlement scheme

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ex-wife of former WF Laborer Union official also sentence in embezzlement scheme"

Vernon man receives 75 years for unlawful gun possession

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vernon man receives 75 years for unlawful gun possession"

Halloween fun continues across Texoma

Thumbnail for the video titled "Halloween fun continues across Texoma"

K9 heroes in training

Thumbnail for the video titled "K9 heroes in training"

Court rules Colorado police won't pay compensation after destroying a family's home during their pursuit of a shoplifting suspect.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Court rules Colorado police won't pay compensation after destroying a family's home during their pursuit of a shoplifting suspect."

A growing number of women are being diagnosed with breast cancer at younger ages, with no family history.

Thumbnail for the video titled "A growing number of women are being diagnosed with breast cancer at younger ages, with no family history."

Top trends this Halloween have consumers spending big bucks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top trends this Halloween have consumers spending big bucks"

A former engineer for City of Lakeland, Florida has been arrested after being accused of providing false information on his 2012 job application, new documents show.

Thumbnail for the video titled "A former engineer for City of Lakeland, Florida has been arrested after being accused of providing false information on his 2012 job application, new documents show."

Nightmare on Main Street

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nightmare on Main Street"

Hirschi Veterans Day program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hirschi Veterans Day program"

Birthdays Anniversary 10-31-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays Anniversary 10-31-19"

League of women voters 100 anniversary

Thumbnail for the video titled "League of women voters 100 anniversary"