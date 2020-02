WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A mishap at Lake Wichita leaves a piece of construction equipment in the lake.

It apparently happened late Friday afternoon.

A large excavator was involved in the construction for the future boardwalk evidently.

They are using another excavator to pull the first one out.

There were no injuries as far as we know at this point.

Construction on the new boardwalk began in December 2019 and should be completed in May 2020.