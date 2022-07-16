TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — A large portion of the KFDX/KJTL viewing area has been placed under heat-related weather warnings for the next few days.

The National Weather Service on Saturday, July 16, 2022, issued a heat advisory for Sunday, July 17, and an excessive heat warning for Monday, July 18.

The heat advisory for Sunday calls for heat index values up to 108 degrees and will be in effect from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. on July 17, 2022.

The excessive heat warning for Monday calls for dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 112 degrees and will be in effect on July 18, 2022, between 1 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The warnings are in effect for the following counties in northern Texas:

Archer County

Baylor County

Clay County

Foard County

Hardeman County

Knox County

Wichita County

Wilbarger County

The warnings are in effect for the following counties in southern Oklahoma:

Cotton County

Tillman County

According to the National Weather Service, extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

The NWS advises to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. As a reminder, young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Additionally, NWS officials urge residents of the affected areas to take extra precautions when working or spending time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

According to Chief Meteorologist Micahel Bohling, Monday’s temperatures may only be the beginning of a week with temperatures approaching historic highs for Wichita Falls.

Bohling’s forecast for Tuesday, July 19, 2022, calls for the highest temperatures of the year thus far and possibly approaching the record-breaking territory.

The highest temperature ever recorded in Wichita Falls was 117 degrees, recorded during the historic heat wave of 1980. It was also the second highest temperature ever recorded in the state of Texas.

Bohling also said Texoma has seen 30 days above 100 degrees so far in 2022, the third most triple-digit days this early in the year, only behind the summers of 1998 and 2011.

1980 had a total of 72 triple-digit days, but the majority of them didn’t start until late June.

As always, stick with Texoma’s Homepage and Your Local Weather Authority for the latest updates.