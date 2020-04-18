Excitement blooms as Smith’s Gardentown reopens after Gov. Abbott’s latest executive order

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Garden stores and nurseries are officially back open, and it’s a saving grace for one local garden shop that’s been a staple for more than 70 years.

Smith’s Gardentown owner Katherine Smith said people were lined up Saturday morning before they even opened the gates, and that didn’t slow down throughout the day.

Customers are required to be kept to 50 percent allowed occupancy, something Smith’s reached about 15 minutes after opening.

When Smith’s, like all other garden stores, had to close, the owner was unsure if the decades-old business would wilt under the circumstances.

“This is our prime time right now,” Smith said. “These next three, four, five weeks are our busiest time of the year, so I feel like we’ll be able to salvage quite a bit of our season now that we’re able to be open and have people come in the store. We’ve had so much support from the community and we really appreciate everyone.”

Social distancing guidelines are of course still in place, and Smith’s continues to offer curbside service for those who can’t get out and about.