Excitement brews over Quanah coffee bar

QUANAH (KFDX/KJTL) — Students out in Quanah now have a new level of excitement and energy, fueled by caffeine.

When Quanah students arrive at school, they are greeted with a new aroma. No, it’s not the stench of the boys coming off of an early morning football practice. It’s a steaming Americana with a sweet hint of french vanilla creamer.

This is the savory new reality after the grand opening of Indian Grounds coffee bar.

Quanah high school started the year off with a new principal who is bringing new ideas to the table.

Amy Bibler is already stirring things up by starting a coffee bar in the school library for both students and members of the community to enjoy.

Jacie Browning, family and consumer sciences teacher at Quanah high school says, “at her old school she had a coffee bar and she had the bright idea to bring that into Quanah.”

Staff and students got down to business fast, officially opening Indian Grounds coffee bar this past Wednesday, just two weeks after the new school year began.

It’s operated by high school students in conjunction with the culinary arts department.

Browning says students are getting a taste of what it’s like to work in the industry. “By working at the coffee bar they’re learning employability skills. They’re learning how to help manage a small scale coffee shop and serving people. So those are skills that they are going to use from now until the rest of their lives.”

Quanah high school senior Samantha Coffey says working at Indian Grounds has her dreaming about the possibility of opening a coffee shop of her own one day. She tells me working at the coffee bar has also helped her grow as a person.

“It has opened me away from my bubble that I used to be in. I was a really shy girl, but now I feel like I’m more outgoing to more people,” says Coffey.

Along with helping students grow, proceeds will also help fund the culinary arts program and Quanah high school’s chapter in the family, career, and community leaders of America program.

Coffey says, “I think it is 100% fun. I love working here. I like feeling like a barista. It makes me feel like I have like a purpose.”

The coffee bar operates from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. before the first bell rings.

Patrons have a choice between two sizes, a 12 oz starts at $1.25 and a 16 oz will run you about $1.50.

Prices do vary a little bit depending on if you want flavoring in your coffee, which only cost about 50 cents more.

Baked goods and fruit are also sold at the coffee bar for $1 a piece.

Parents may just want to start walking their teens to class so they can check it out as well.