Executive Director of the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture receives Texas Association of Museums President’s award

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The executive director of the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture will be receiving a special honor this week.

On Monday, The Texas Association of Museums announced Margie Reese will be the recipient of the 2020 President’s Award.

She is being honored for her work with the Regional Museum Network (RMN). According to a pres release, the network was established in January 2019 to foster a cooperative relationship among museums in Archer, Baylor, Clay, Wichita, and Wilbarger Counties.

Museum professionals and volunteers discuss issues, share ideas, and learn from a pool of expertise.

Members include the Baylor County Museum, Burkburnett Historical Society, Clay County 1890 Jail Museum, Kell House Museum, Museum of North Texas History, Wichita Falls Museum of Art at MSU Texas, Whiteside Museum of Natural History, Wilbarger County Historical Museum, and the Wichita Falls Fire and Police Museum.

TAM’s President’s Award is given annually by the TAM Executive Committee at its discretion to an individual, institution, or “partner” organization or foundation that has done significantly impactful work over the past year within the Texas museum community.

Reese will be recognized at the TAM Annual Business Meeting on Thursday from 12 – 1:30 pm. The meeting will be held via Zoom and is free and open to the public. You can register for the meeting here.