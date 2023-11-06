WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Museum of Art at Midwestern State University has a new exhibition for you to see.

After several years of trying to open “Crosscurrent Yokohama,” the university’s art community was able to show off the display. The exhibit is a celebration of cultural and artistic exchange from Japan and Texas.

Art professor Suguru Hiraide said he’s excited to further expand the work of Japanese artists with this exhibit.

“The great thing about the extension is to get more artists in in new locations, and we can make the connections or networking,” Hiraide said. “You know, if you’re artists in, for example, in Japan, it’s not easy to find the exhibition opportunities, and for example, in the United States.”

The exhibit is free to the public and will be on display until February 3, 2024. Find the hours and more information about the museum here.