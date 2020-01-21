Exhibit launches search for Black Spudders

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— An exhibit that will be opening at the Museum of North Texas History highlighting the old Negro League Baseball and KFDX got an exclusive first look on the inside.

This exhibit is just the beginning of a two-month search for more information on the Black Spudders, the perfect way for an early kickoff Black History Month next month.

While there is a lot of information about the Wichita Falls Spudders formed in the twenties there is very little information about the Black Spudders other than stories passed down through the generations.

That’s why the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts is launching a search party with the Museum of North Texas History.

“We’ve been doing a lot of research and in search of the Spudders is a journey that kicks off with an exhibition at the end of January,” Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture Executive Director Margie Reese said.

This exhibit sheds light, or sometimes reveals the lack of light on Negro Baseball Leagues before the integration of the major leagues.

Also, the little known connection between American Black baseball players and the Hispanic players and culture and it couldn’t be happening at a better time.

“In honoring Dr. King, we also realize that we have to honor other heroes that have made significant contributions, not only to the African American heritage but to the American story,” Reese said.

“Right behind me you can see the country profiles and it talks about the various countries that these players represented,” Museum of North Texas History Executive Director Madeleine Calcote said. “We also have a timeline that discusses some of the important timelines of baseball in America and how the negro league played into that.”

The community can also be apart of the search by displaying any keepsake they have of the Black Spudders or share any oral history on February first at the “Black History Month Kick-Off” at the All Hands Cultural Community Center.

Both Reese and Calcote said the end goal is to bring the community together to focus on such an important part of American and Wichita Falls history.

This exhibit will be open, at no cost to the public on Thursday, so come on down if you can.

If you would like to see our full story about the negro league baseball’s 100th anniversary, follow this link.

Events:

Negro Leagues Exhibition Opening Reception

Thursday, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Museum of North Texas History

720 Indiana, Downtown Wichita Falls.

Family Day at the Museum of North Texas History

Negro Leagues Beisbol Exhibition

February 22, 10 a.m. – 4p.m.

Senior Day at the Museum of North Texas History

Negro Leagues Beisbol Exhibition

February 29, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

If you would like to provide memorabilia for the Black Spudders pop up, contact the Art Alliance at (940) 500-4453.