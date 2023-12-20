WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Commuters can expect delays and multiple lane closures while driving northbound on US 287/I-44 this week.

From this Thursday, December 21, at 7:45 a.m. through Friday afternoon, Dec. 22, the Texas Department of Transportation announced crews will shut down several lanes on US 287/I-44 for necessary repairs.

According to officials with TxDOT, they have hired a contractor to complete concrete repairs on the inside two lanes from the Broad Street exit to just before Maurine Street.

TxDOT officials have asked residents to expect delays later this week as crews work on the roads and encouraged them to find alternative routes.

If rain moves into the area, they noted, the repairs will be rescheduled for after Christmas.

For live updates on Wichita Falls’ roadways, visit TxDOT of Wichita Falls’ Facebook page.