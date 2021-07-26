Expect traffic delays in Wichita Falls over the next two weeks

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Several lane and ramp closures on major highways and streets in Wichita Falls are likely to cause travel delays over the next two weeks.

These closures are due to the Texas Department of Transportation replacing 22 signs within Wichita Falls city limits during that time.

According to a press release from TxDOT Public Information Officer Adele Lewis, most sign locations will only require one lane to be closed and some ramp closures.

However, five large overhead signs in various locations in Wichita Falls will require multiple lanes to be closed simultaneously, likely causing travel delays, especially during rush hour.

TxDOT officials said lane closures will start at 8 a.m. and be reopened at approximately 4 p.m.

Please find the locations and dates for the expected lane and ramp closures that will have the most significant impact on travel in Wichita Falls below:

Monday, July 26, 2021 — U.S. 82 (Kell Freeway) west of FM 369 (Southwest Parkway)

The signs to be replaced are located over the eastbound lanes.

All eastbound U.S. 82 (Kell Freeway) traffic will be moved over to the westbound side of the freeway for one lane in each direction.

Tuesday, July 27, 2021 — U.S. 287 (Northbound) / U.S. 82 (Westbound)

Just west of Wichita Falls

North/westbound lanes prior to the SH-79 interchange will be using the shoulder around the work.

The SH-79 exit ramp will be closed for half the day.

Wednesday, July 28, 2021 — U.S. 287 / U.S. 82 on Central Freeway at the Falls Flyover

Lane closures will alternate from the left to the right side of the highway.

The Falls Flyover ramp to westbound U.S. 82 (Kell Freeway) will remain open.

All lanes of northbound U.S. 281 will be detoured to exit at Galveston to continue North on the frontage road as a detour.

Thursday, July 29, 2021 — I-44 (Northbound) at the 287 / 325 split (Maurine Street)

Triple left lane closure

Friday, July 30, 2021 — I-44 (Northbound) at the 287 / 325 split (Maurine Street)

Double right lane closure

TxDOT officials want to strongly encourage residents of Wichita Falls to avoid these locations if possible.

These installations may be delayed or postponed for poor weather like rain or wind.

Motorists are asked to be cautious, slow down, get off their phones and merge efficiently in work zones.

TxDOT officials said police will be present at the above sites to enforce laws.