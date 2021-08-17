Experience downtown Wichita Falls at MSU Texas Night Out Downtown

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Midwestern State University community will have the opportunity to explore downtown Wichita Falls Tuesday evening and learn about businesses, art and entertainment unique to the area.

MSU Texas and Downtown Wichita Falls Development are partnering to host a Night Out Downtown Tuesday, August 17 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. in the heart of downtown Wichita Falls.

The event will begin at the Farmer’s Market located at 713 Ohio Avenue and will include walking tours, activities and prizes at different locations downtown.

Some business located downtown will be staying open late as well.

The event is free to attend and open to the public.

For more information, visit the MSU Texas Facebook page and the Downtown Wichita Falls Development Facebook page.