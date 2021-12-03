Experience the magic of Christmas at Santa House

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Santa, Mrs. Claus and a whole lot of Christmas magic is what’s being promised at the Kell House for the next seven days.

Santa House is in full swing at the Kell House, and kids across the area are getting their quick fix before the big guy makes his way down chimneys in a few weeks.

One by one, group by group, boys and girls visited Mrs. Claus and Santa himself in a guided tour by Santa’s elves.

Some little girls visiting for the first time, have some really high expectations.

“I’m, excited that we get to see Santa!”

“Cookies!”

“Ornaments!”

And, let’s just say their expectations were met.

They watched a play, listened to stories from Santa, decorated and ate cookies and decorated ornaments in Santa’s workshop.

It’s a 38-year tradition that Kell House’s Site Director Nadine McKown said creates memories for many for years to come.

“It’s great to have everybody back, it’s great to have the buses squeaking back up to the front of the house, and having all those kids unload and they’re just really excited when they get here, so it’s really nice,” McKown said.

And the kiddos agree, so until next time,

“Merry Christmas!” from those at the Kell House.

Santa House is open until 8 p.m. Friday night, and it goes until December 10. Admission price is $5 per person.

Details on times and more can be found here.