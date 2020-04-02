Experts say workout can help balance residents during shelter-in-place

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Waking up every day and sticking to the same routine, now that the county is ordered to shelter-in-place can get depressing, and some experts said remaining active can help folks remain positive.

Several said it’s all about finding a quiet space and making time to keep your body moving.

“Yoga has been our gift, so we just wanna share that with everybody,” Yoga Instructor Rheagan Ortega said.

One way to do that is by offering free virtual yoga classes to residents who can no longer meet their friends for a drink at the bar, or watch a movie at the cinema.

“We just really wanted to focus on keeping people moving and getting out of their heads while they are stuck at the house all day,” Ortega said.

Fit Body Boot Camp owner Joe Harris has the same idea for those wanting something other than or in addition to yoga.

“The most important thing you can do for your immune system right now is stay active and stay working out and most importantly your nutrition, eating those whole foods, eating non-processed sugars which is honesty pretty easy to do right now,” Harris said.

Harris, as well as Ortega and Taylor James from The Hive, are promoting a healthy lifestyle within residents’ own four walls and even if you don’t generally work out, classes have various levels.

“What we do is personal training in a group setting so overtime we do a live session, we have a modified session, an advanced session, and we have the typical workout that we write on the board,” Harris aid.

“Movement for me has always been really important because it keeps my brain calm and I always feel a lot better when I am active because it is releasing the serotonin and I’m feeling a little bit more positive about things especially in a situation like this,” The Hive owner Taylor James said.

Ortega, James and Harris hope by doing this residents are able to work on their bodies and anxiety and they believe their virtual classes can help with that.

While the classes at The Hive are free donations are welcome, and Fit Body Boot Camp has a $28 for 28 days promo going where proceeds go to local businesses.